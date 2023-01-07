Land-sea trade corridor sees special Spring Festival cargo train

Xinhua) 10:16, January 07, 2023

NANNING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- A rail-sea intermodal train carrying cargo from ASEAN countries, including instant noodles, vegetable oil, and coconut milk, launched from Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Friday.

These goods are the special purchases for the Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 22 this year. The freight train will arrive at southwest China's Chongqing Municipality in two days traveling through the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by Singapore and provincial-level regions of western China, according to sources with the Qinzhou Port East Station.

The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has developed rapidly over the years, expanding the number of destinations to 338 ports in 113 countries and regions.

