U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower

Xinhua) 17:29, December 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Friday, with nine of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Shares of NIO and Yum China Holdings dipped 2.4 percent and 2.24 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks.

Shares of Li Auto went up 4.67 percent, the lone advancer in the top 10 stocks.

Wall Street's major indexes dropped on Friday to finish the worst year since 2008.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.55 points, or 0.22 percent, to 33,147.25. The S&P 500 sank 9.78 points, or 0.25 percent, to 3,839.5. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 11.60 points, or 0.11 percent, to 10,466.48.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, rose 1.07 percent to 21.67.

As of Thursday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 2,605.83, marking a 0.15-percent decrease for the month-to-date returns and a 12.51-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

