Imports from ASEAN countries gain steam in south China’s Guangxi: report

People's Daily Online) 15:59, January 03, 2023

A report on e-commerce development of special purchases for the Spring Festival in Guangxi is released at a parallel session of the annual shopping spree for the Lunar New Year held at the China-ASEAN Mercantile Exchange in Nanning, capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the commerce department of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region)

The Guangxi New Silk Road New Year’s Eve E-commerce Festival Gala and a parallel session of the annual shopping spree for the Lunar New Year 2023 kicked off at the China-ASEAN Mercantile Exchange in Nanning, capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Jan. 1, 2023.

During the activity, a report on e-commerce development of special purchases for the Spring Festival in Guangxi was released.

According to the report, river snail rice noodles, fresh fruits, and natural pearls from Guangxi were among the top 10 best-selling special purchases for the Spring Festival on online marketplaces Taobao and Tmall, with sales of natural pearls increasing by more than 90 percent.

The report revealed that natural pearls were favored by consumers aged above 30 years old, while river snail rice noodles and cakes were popular among younger consumers.

The report also showed a trend toward upgrading of online consumption of special purchases for the Spring Festival from Guangxi. In 2022, the per customer transaction was up more than 7 percent year-on-year, and sales of goods packaged in gift boxes were up more than 16 percent from 2020.

The report mentioned that the sale of products through livestreaming platforms reached nearly 300 million yuan ($43.5 million). The sale of natural pearls, automobiles, tea, and tableware gained momentum thanks to livestreaming, with all items increasing by more than 150 percent year-on-year.

In addition, products imported from ASEAN member countries demonstrated great potential. Vietnamese coffee, durian from Thailand, and cubilose from Malaysia were popular among Chinese customers, who enjoy bright market prospects.

Guangxi attaches great importance to e-commerce and supports the development of new business models such as cross-border e-commerce, Cai Lixin, executive vice governor of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said at the opening ceremony of the parallel session of the annual shopping spree for the Lunar New Year 2023.

Guangxi will use the gala as an opportunity to build more immersive, experience-oriented and interactive consumption scenarios and deepen cooperation with RCEP member countries, including those from ASEAN, on all fronts and in greater depth, Cai pointed out.

