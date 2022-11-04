Cambodia releases schedules for upcoming ASEAN Summits, related summits

Xinhua

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia's foreign ministry on Friday released the schedules of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits, which will be convened here from Nov. 10 to 13.

The top level events include the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits; the 25th ASEAN-China Summit; the 25th ASEAN-Japan Summit; the 23rd ASEAN-ROK Summit; the 25th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit, said a foreign ministry's press statement.

Preceding the summits, ASEAN heads of state and government will meet Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace.

On the margins of the summits, Hun Sen, together with other ASEAN leaders, will have a separate interface with the representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly; ASEAN Youth and ASEAN Business Advisory Council, the statement said.

"They will also attend the 2nd ASEAN Global Dialogue on post-COVID-19 recovery, which will be participated by the heads of some major international organizations," the statement said. "The leaders of some ASEAN dialogue partners are also expected to attend the dialogue."

At the closing ceremony of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits, Hun Sen will hand over the gavel of the ASEAN chair to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the statement said.

ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

