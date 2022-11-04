Home>>
Chinese premier to attend leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation, pay official visit to Cambodia
(Xinhua) 18:41, November 04, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the 25th China-ASEAN Summit, the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit to be held in Cambodia from Nov. 8 to 13, and pay an official visit to Cambodia, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Friday.
