Catering culture expo held in Yulin, South China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 15:31, November 22, 2022

South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region held its first catering culture expo from Nov. 18 to 20 in a bid to promote the local cuisine culture and brands and also to realize the high-quality development of the region’s catering industry and the Guangxi cuisine industry.

Named the 2022 Guangxi Catering Culture Expo (GCCE) and "A Taste of Guangxi" Catering Industry Development Forum, the event was jointly held by the Department of Commerce, Department of Culture and Tourism, and Administration for Market Regulation of Guangxi, as well as the People's Government of Yulin city, Guangxi, at the Yulin International Convention and Exhibition Center in Yulin.

The objective of the expo was to boost confidence in the local catering industry, propel its transformation, upgrading, and innovation-driven development, improve the industrial chain, promote the integration of the agricultural sector and catering industry, and expand the marketing channels of local agricultural products.

The event witnessed the release of a food map of Guangxi, local standards of Guangxi cuisine, and a report on an investigation into the development of precooked food in Guangxi. Activities including a forum on innovation-driven development of the catering industry, a seminar on the development of precooked food in Guangxi, and Guangxi food contests were also held during the expo.

