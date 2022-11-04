In pics: New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in S China's Guangxi
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows a freight train departing from Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In the first ten months of this year, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor saw 621,026 TEU containers transported by the railway intermodal freight trains, up 19.7 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2022 shows a view of Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In the first ten months of this year, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor saw 621,026 TEU containers transported by the railway intermodal freight trains, up 19.7 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
This aerial photo taken on May 15, 2022 shows a China-Europe freight train departing from Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In the first ten months of this year, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor saw 621,026 TEU containers transported by the railway intermodal freight trains, up 19.7 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
