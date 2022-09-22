China-ASEAN AI Computing Center to be launched in Nanning city, Guangxi

September 22, 2022

The Information Office of the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region holds a press conference in Nanning city, capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Wang Gongxiao)

The China-ASEAN AI Computing Center will be launched at the 3rd China (Guangxi)-ASEAN AI Summit, which is scheduled to take place on September 23, 2022, according to a press conference recently held by the Information Office of the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Invested in and built by the city of Nanjing, the regional capital, the China-ASEAN AI Computing Center is powered by domestically developed AI technologies, and strives to become an AI platform which provides computing services for government organizations, enterprises and public institutions, and research institutes.

The China-ASEAN AI Computing Center will also become a platform for innovation and incubation, integrated development of industries, sci-tech innovation, and talent cultivation, facilitating the development of Guangxi and even ASEAN members.

The center will be located at the Zhenbang Industrial Park in Wuxiang New Area of Nanning, and will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will include construction of a 40P AI training system and a 1.4P AI reasoning system.

The China-ASEAN AI Computing Center is set to become a key infrastructure project that serves Guangxi, south, central and southwest regions of China, and ASEAN members. It will also provide strong support for the exchanges and cooperation on digital economy between China and ASEAN members, and other regional countries.

