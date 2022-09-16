Jasmine flowers grow into a prosperous industry in Guangxi’s Hengzhou
Photo shows blooming jasmine flowers in Hengzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Rude)
Hengzhou city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a renowned production base for jasmine flowers, has turned the small flowers into a prosperous industry.
Hengzhou's output volume for jasmine flowers and jasmine tea accounts for more than 80 percent of China's total output volume and 60 percent of the world's total.
Tourists enjoy blooming jasmine flowers in Hengzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wei Weihai)
The city has recently reported annual output volumes of 102,000 tonnes of fresh jasmine flowers and 80,000 tonnes of jasmine tea. It recognition of the industry, the city has also held the China National Jasmine Tea Trade Fair and China (Hengzhou) Jasmine Festival for 12 consecutive years and the World Jasmine Conference for three consecutive years.
Hengzhou jasmine flowers (and tea) has maintained its status as the most valuable agricultural brand in Guangxi in 2021, with an overall comprehensive brand value of 21.5 billion yuan (about $3.1 billion).
A farmer harvests jasmine flowers in Hengzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Rude)
In recent years, Hengzhou has boosted the development of the local jasmine flower industry, laying a solid foundation for its rural vitalization. The city has stepped up efforts to build an industrial cluster that incorporates jasmine flower tea, potted plants, food, tourism, catering, and sports and wellness industries, among others.
People harvest jasmine flowers at a planting base in Hengzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Rude)
Photo shows blooming jasmine flowers in Hengzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Rude)
Photo shows blooming jasmine flowers at a jasmine flower industrial park in Hengzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Rude)
Photo shows a piece of jasmine flower-related artwork. (Photo courtesy of convergence media center of Hengzhou city)
Aerial photo shows the scenery of Hengzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Rude)
Photo shows the picturesque rural scenery in Hengzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Rude)
Aerial photo shows the scenery of Hengzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Rude)
