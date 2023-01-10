China's Jilin sends trade delegation to expand business opportunities in Russia
A worker checks a vehicle at the assembly line of FAW-Volkswagen in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 16, 2022. (Xinhua)
CHANGCHUN, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- A trade delegation, composed of over 30 representatives from foreign trade enterprises and government in northeast China's Jilin Province, has recently departed for Russia to expand business opportunities there.
The delegation will spend approximately 10 days carrying out economic and trade negotiations and investment promotion activities with Russian industry associations and enterprises in fields such as coal, seafood, agricultural products, auto parts and cross-border e-commerce.
Li Zhuang, an official with the Jilin provincial department of commerce, said the economic and trade activities will help Jilin's enterprises deepen cooperation with their Russian peers, and export high-quality specialty products to the Russian market.
From January to November 2022, Jilin's trade volume with Russia increased by 74 percent year on year.
Over the past month, Jilin has sent several economic and trade delegations to the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and other countries to attract more business orders and foreign investment to the province.
