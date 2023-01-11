Philippines' external trade up 3.6 pct in November

Xinhua) 09:34, January 11, 2023

MANILA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines' total external trade in goods rose by 3.6 percent in November 2022 to 17.88 billion U.S. dollars, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

Of the total external trade in November, the agency said 60.3 percent were imported goods, while the rest were exported goods.

The balance of trade amounted to -3.68 billion dollars, indicating a trade deficit with an annual decrease of 21.9 percent, the PSA added.

China remained the Philippines' highest supplier of imported goods, and contributed the fourth highest export value in November last year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)