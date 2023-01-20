Zimbabwean trade agencies to host forum to boost trade ties with China

HARARE, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean trade, tourism and investment agencies are set to host a business forum intended to boost trade and investment with China.

Similo Nkala, operations director of ZimTrade, a trade promotion agency, told Xinhua Thursday that China has become an important trading partner for Zimbabwe, and more efforts will be made to boost relations between the two countries.

"ZimTrade, in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, will be organizing a Zimbabwe-China Business Forum, which will focus on promoting Zimbabwe's trade, tourism and investment opportunities," he said.

Nkala said Zimbabwe will be accelerating activities to foster trade and broaden the availability of its products to different markets like China, Malaysia, and Egypt. "For example, China. As a net importer and boasting a sizeable population, this market is becoming one of Zimbabwe's top export destinations, already ranking as the third largest importer of Zimbabwean goods."

China and Zimbabwe signed a citrus protocol in 2022, giving local companies access to export citrus fruits to China, one of the world's biggest consumers of citrus products.

"This year, Zimbabwe is taking advantage of this relationship and working to maximize this opening and capitalize on mutually beneficial trade opportunities," said Nkala.

Among China's notable imports from Zimbabwe are tobacco leaf, ferroalloys, chromium ore and processed tobacco. Chinese companies have also invested in various sectors of the Zimbabwean economy, ranging from mining, agriculture, and energy, to tourism.

