China's commerce minister, Australia's trade minister to hold talks

Xinhua) 13:07, January 20, 2023

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from Beijing and Canberra communicated with each other on Thursday and agreed that Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell will hold talks in the near future via video conference, reliable sources told Xinhua.

The two sides made the agreement during a mini-ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization held here, the sources said.

