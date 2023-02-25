China's int'l trade in services hits 459.5 bln yuan in January

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's international trade in services stood at 459.5 billion yuan, or 67.6 billion U.S. dollars, in January, official data showed on Friday.

Services exports totaled 177.4 billion yuan last month, and services imports were at 282.1 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 104.8 billion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Transport was the biggest services trade contributor, with a 143-billion-yuan trade volume, the data showed.

International trade in travel services reached 109.1 billion yuan while trade in telecommunications, computers and information services amounted to 56.3 billion yuan, according to the data.

