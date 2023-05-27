Home>>
China's int'l trade in goods, services up 7 pct in April
10:47, May 27, 2023
BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China's international trade in goods and services increased by 7 percent year on year last month to nearly 3.67 trillion yuan, or 533 billion U.S. dollars, official data showed Friday.
It registered a surplus of 276.1 billion yuan in April, up 3 percent year on year, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
The surplus in goods trade reached 392.3 billion yuan, the highest monthly level in 2023, data showed.
