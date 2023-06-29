Over 2,000 to attend 17th EU-China fair in SW China

Xinhua) 10:27, June 29, 2023

CHENGDU, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Over 2,000 representatives, including officials, experts, and entrepreneurs from China and Europe, will attend the 17th EU-China Business and Technology Cooperation Fair, organizers said Wednesday.

The fair, co-hosted by the China Chamber of International Commerce and the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, will take place in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, from Friday to Saturday this week.

Themed "Challenge, Opportunity, Integration, Development," the fair will provide a comprehensive platform for discussions on promoting in-depth cooperation in trade and investment between China and the EU.

The fair will deepen dialogue and cooperation in the China-Europe economic and trade field and jointly explore new opportunities for China-Europe trade development.

Via online and offline events, the guests will conduct exchanges and seek cooperation, focusing on topics such as the digital economy and vocational education.

Chengdu has embraced the Belt and Road Initiative in recent years and cashed in on the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership. The EU was one of its top three trading partners in 2022.

