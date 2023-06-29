Over 2,000 to attend 17th EU-China fair in SW China
CHENGDU, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Over 2,000 representatives, including officials, experts, and entrepreneurs from China and Europe, will attend the 17th EU-China Business and Technology Cooperation Fair, organizers said Wednesday.
The fair, co-hosted by the China Chamber of International Commerce and the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, will take place in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, from Friday to Saturday this week.
Themed "Challenge, Opportunity, Integration, Development," the fair will provide a comprehensive platform for discussions on promoting in-depth cooperation in trade and investment between China and the EU.
The fair will deepen dialogue and cooperation in the China-Europe economic and trade field and jointly explore new opportunities for China-Europe trade development.
Via online and offline events, the guests will conduct exchanges and seek cooperation, focusing on topics such as the digital economy and vocational education.
Chengdu has embraced the Belt and Road Initiative in recent years and cashed in on the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership. The EU was one of its top three trading partners in 2022.
Photos
Related Stories
- 18 Zambian firms to attend economic, trade expo in China
- Nation joining trade pact will benefit region
- Major infrastructure projects bolster Russia-China trade: Russian minister
- Chinese, Polish companies sign trade deals
- China's int'l trade in goods, services up 7 pct in April
- Opening-up to drive long-term global prospects
- Digital technologies expand China's foreign trade
- Projects worth over 290 bln yuan signed at western China int'l fair
- Over 300,000 containers shipped via land-sea trade corridor this year
- China's Hebei sees foreign trade up 17 pct in Q1
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.