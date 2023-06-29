18 Zambian firms to attend economic, trade expo in China
LUSAKA, June 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 18 Zambian companies have accompanied a government delegation to attend the upcoming China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, a government official said on Wednesday.
Chipoka Mulenga, minister of commerce, trade and industry, said the companies involved in various sectors, including mining, gemstones, timber, and fishing, among others, have accompanied him to the expo which runs from June 29 to July 2 in central China's Hunan Province.
He said in a statement that Zambia was ready to learn good practices in commerce and industry from technologically advanced countries like China.
He added that there was no country in the world that has developed without the involvement of its citizens through partnerships, and has since called on Zambians to get involved especially in value addition.
First launched in 2019, the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo is a major platform for strengthening economic and trade cooperation between China and African countries.
