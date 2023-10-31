7th China Commodity Fair held in Moscow
People visit the 7th China Commodity Fair in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 30, 2023. This event is held here from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Visitors look at porcelain products during the 7th China Commodity Fair in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 30, 2023. This event is held here from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A visitor looks at exhibits during the 7th China Commodity Fair in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 30, 2023. This event is held here from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A visitor checks exhibits during the 7th China Commodity Fair in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 30, 2023. This event is held here from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China welcomes more high-quality Russian products to enter China: premier
- Moscow China Trade Center boosts pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia
- China-Russia Featured Agricultural Products Fair 2023 held in Russia
- China confident to improve foreign trade throughout the year
- China's int'l trade in goods, services totals 4.25 trln yuan in September
- Export deals totaling over 12 bln USD inked in first phase of Canton Fair
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.