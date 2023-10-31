7th China Commodity Fair held in Moscow

Xinhua) 08:05, October 31, 2023

People visit the 7th China Commodity Fair in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 30, 2023. This event is held here from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Visitors look at porcelain products during the 7th China Commodity Fair in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 30, 2023. This event is held here from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A visitor looks at exhibits during the 7th China Commodity Fair in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 30, 2023. This event is held here from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A visitor checks exhibits during the 7th China Commodity Fair in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 30, 2023. This event is held here from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

