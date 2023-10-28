China-Russia Featured Agricultural Products Fair 2023 held in Russia

Xinhua) 10:33, October 28, 2023

People visit the China-Russia Featured Agricultural Products Fair 2023 in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 27, 2023. The fair, which runs from Oct. 27 to 29, showcases a variety of products including farming and livestock machinery, organic agricultural produce, and specialty foods from China. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Visitors talk with staff members of a Chinese seed company during the China-Russia Featured Agricultural Products Fair 2023 in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 27, 2023. The fair, which runs from Oct. 27 to 29, showcases a variety of products including farming and livestock machinery, organic agricultural produce, and specialty foods from China. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Visitors look at Chinese organic agricultural produce during the China-Russia Featured Agricultural Products Fair 2023 in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 27, 2023. The fair, which runs from Oct. 27 to 29, showcases a variety of products including farming and livestock machinery, organic agricultural produce, and specialty foods from China. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

