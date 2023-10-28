China-Russia Featured Agricultural Products Fair 2023 held in Russia
People visit the China-Russia Featured Agricultural Products Fair 2023 in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 27, 2023. The fair, which runs from Oct. 27 to 29, showcases a variety of products including farming and livestock machinery, organic agricultural produce, and specialty foods from China. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Visitors talk with staff members of a Chinese seed company during the China-Russia Featured Agricultural Products Fair 2023 in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 27, 2023. The fair, which runs from Oct. 27 to 29, showcases a variety of products including farming and livestock machinery, organic agricultural produce, and specialty foods from China. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Visitors look at Chinese organic agricultural produce during the China-Russia Featured Agricultural Products Fair 2023 in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 27, 2023. The fair, which runs from Oct. 27 to 29, showcases a variety of products including farming and livestock machinery, organic agricultural produce, and specialty foods from China. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China welcomes more high-quality Russian products to enter China: premier
- Russia scrambles fighter to intercept two U.S. bombers over Baltic Sea
- Russian FM visits DPRK
- Russia's economy expected to grow around 3 pct in 2023: Putin
- IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee
- Russian FM lashes out at NATO's expansionism
- Russia won't resume nuclear tests despite possible retreat from CTBT: Kremlin
- Russia to closely monitor U.S. plans to deploy INF-banned weapons in Europe
- Russia places ICC president on Wanted list
- Russia intercepts U.S. reconnaissance plane over Barents Sea
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.