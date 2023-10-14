Russia's economy expected to grow around 3 pct in 2023: Putin

Xinhua) 11:24, October 14, 2023

MOSCOW, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that the country's economy is expected to grow by around 3 percent in 2023, noting that it is a good result.

The president made the remarks at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States that is being held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The Russian economy is currently quite stable and GDP growth would be close to 3 percent this year, Putin said, adding that the country's unemployment rate also remains low at 3 percent.

"In general, Russia is implementing all its economic plans, all its social development plans. It is very important that the structure of the Russian economy is changing, and we have not seen such structural changes for a long time," Putin said.

The oil and gas sector accounted for 3 percent of the growth, while industrial production accounted for 43 percent, the president added.

