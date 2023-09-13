Kim Jong Un says relations with Russia top priority: Kremlin

Xinhua) 16:12, September 13, 2023

VLADIVOSTOK, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Developing relations with Moscow is the top priority for Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, said Wednesday, according to the Kremlin.

"Our friendship has deep roots, and relations with the Russian Federation is the top priority for our country now," Kim said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport in the Amur region in Russia's Far East.

Kim thanked the Russian president for the invitation to Russia, adding that the visit takes place at a crucial time.

Kim also expressed confidence that bilateral talks will help to "bring relations to a new level."

