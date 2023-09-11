Russia hosts 8th Eastern Economic Forum to boost regional cooperation

People visit exhibition hall of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 10, 2023. The Russian Far East city of Vladivostok welcomed thousands of participants for the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Sunday to promote economic and cultural exchanges among the regions of the Asia-Pacific. The four-day event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

VLADIVOSTOK, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Far East city of Vladivostok welcomed thousands of participants for the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Sunday to promote economic and cultural exchanges among the regions of the Asia-Pacific.

The EEF is expected to attract about 7,000 participants, including media representatives, said Yuri Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District via video.

He noted that the forum will feature over 60 business events covering trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, tourism, education and culture.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to speak at the plenary session scheduled on Sept. 12, noted the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The four-day EEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. Themed "On the Way to Cooperation, Peace and Prosperity," it has served as an important venue for dialogue among politicians, business executives and experts for Far East development and regional cooperation.

