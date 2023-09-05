Russia to actively participate in building relations in Asia Pacific: Putin

Xinhua) 13:25, September 05, 2023

VLADIVOSTOK, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Russia seeks to build relations in the Asia-Pacific region based on principles of equality, mutual benefit, and respect for each other's legitimate interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Putin made the remarks in his greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), an event organized by the Roscongress Foundation and scheduled to be held in Vladivostok on Sept. 10-13.

The Russian President noted that the main theme of this year's forum, "On the Way to Cooperation, Peace and Prosperity," reflects Russia's desire to engage in a wide dialogue on the pressing issues of the regional agenda.

Putin emphasized the importance of creating new logistics and ensuring food security in the Asia-Pacific region, saying that during the plenary session of the forum, as well as its panel sessions and thematic round tables, the planned discussions will focus on the prospects for expanding trade, investment, and scientific-technical cooperation.

It is important to identify ways to form new, maximally efficient production and logistics chains, modernize transport and energy systems, and ensure food and environmental security in the region, said Putin.

The EEF was established as an authoritative and representative international event to provide good opportunities for direct, substantive communication among businessmen, politicians, public figures and experts from different countries, said Putin.

The forum traditionally addresses the most relevant tasks related to economic, social and infrastructure development in the Russian Far East, as well as interactions across the Asia Pacific, the president added.

