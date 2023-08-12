Russia thwarts drone attack on Moscow

Xinhua) 10:39, August 12, 2023

MOSCOW/KIEV, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments related to the Ukraine crisis:

Russia's air defense system has downed a drone that attempted to fly over Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"This afternoon, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle on a facility in Moscow was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed by means of electronic equipment and crashed in a forest area in the west of the capital without casualties and damage on the ground, according to the ministry.

Earlier on Friday, flight restrictions had been introduced at the Vnukovo Airport in Moscow, but soon were lifted, according to local reports.

The Ukrainian authorities said that a missile attack on an airfield in western Ukraine killed one on Friday.

The Ukrainian Air Force (UAF) said in a statement that Russia fired four "Kinzhal" hypersonic ballistic missiles against the Kolomyia airfield in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

A missile hit the territory of a private house in Kolomyia district, killing a boy, said Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office. One of the missiles was shot down near Kiev.

Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the UAF, said later that the attack targeted young Ukrainian pilots, who set to go abroad for training to fly F-16 fighter jets and other aircraft.

Last month, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said the training would start in August and last for a minimum of six months.

