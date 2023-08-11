Home>>
Russia launches first lunar station in nearly 50 years
(Xinhua) 13:58, August 11, 2023
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Russia successfully launched the Luna-25 lunar station early Friday, embarking on a historic mission to explore the south pole of the Moon.
The station, which does not have a return capsule, was launched by a Soyuz-2.1b rocket with a Fregat upper stage from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Oblast of Russia's Far East.
Nine minutes after the lift-off, the Fregat upper stage with the Luna-25 station separated from the third stage of the rocket. About one hour later, Luna-25 separated from the Fregat upper stage and successfully entered the flight path to the Moon, marking the successful completion of the first stage of its mission.
