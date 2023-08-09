Home>>
Two combat drones shot down near Moscow
(Xinhua) 13:12, August 09, 2023
MOSCOW, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday that two combat drones flying toward Moscow were shot down by Russian air defense forces.
At the time of the shootdown, one was near the Domodedovo area south of Moscow, and the other near the Minsk highway, west of the capital, the mayor said.
At the moment, there is no information about any injuries from the falling debris and emergency services are working on the scene, he wrote on social media.
