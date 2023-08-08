University of Hong Kong receives first lunar samples for scientific research
Lunar soil samples collected by the Chinese lunar probe Chang'e-5 are displayed in the University of Hong Kong, Aug. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
With a total weight of 822.6 milligrams, the lunar samples arrived in Hong Kong for the first time.
Doctor Yuqi Qian displays one of the lunar soil samples he retrieved from Beijing in the University of Hong Kong, Aug. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
A glass vial of lunar soil sample is displayed in the University of Hong Kong, Aug. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
A slice of lunar soil sample is displayed in the University of Hong Kong, Aug. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
A slice of lunar soil sample is displayed in the University of Hong Kong, Aug. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Journalists take photos of lunar soil sample in the University of Hong Kong, Aug. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia to launch first lunar station in nearly 50 years
- Scientists reveal blueprint of China's lunar water-ice probe mission
- China to carry out scientific exploration during manned lunar mission
- China unveils preliminary plan on manned lunar landing
- China's first manned lunar rover to be driven by two astronauts
- China to realize manned lunar landing by 2030
- Chinese scientists reveal diverse glassy materials from Chang'e-5 lunar samples
- Chinese scientists to explore lunar construction materials, technology
- Construction plan unveiled for int'l lunar research station
- China advances lunar exploration program
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.