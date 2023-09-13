Putin, Kim Jong Un meet at Russia's Vostochny spaceport

Xinhua) 13:12, September 13, 2023

MOSCOW, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, on Wednesday at the Vostochny spaceport in the Amur region in Russia's Far East, reported Russia's Sputnik news agency.

The two leaders had a brief talk during the meeting ceremony, the Sputnik said.

The meeting came upon Kim's arrival at the spaceport, which the two leaders will inspect. They will later hold bilateral talks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)