Top DPRK leader to visit Russia: KCNA
(Xinhua) 09:55, September 12, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), will soon visit Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.
Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, will meet and have a talk with Putin during the visit, the report added.
