Russia intercepts U.S. reconnaissance plane over Barents Sea
(Xinhua) 08:56, September 19, 2023
MOSCOW, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- A MiG-31 fighter was scrambled on Monday to intercept a U.S. P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Russian airspace control systems detected an aerial target approaching the state border, it said, adding that a MiG-31 fighter was scrambled to identify the target and prevent a violation of the state border.
Once the Russian fighter approached, the U.S. plane turned away from the state border.
The flight was carried out in strict compliance with international rules of the use of airspace over neutral waters, according to the defense ministry.
