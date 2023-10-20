Russian FM visits DPRK

Xinhua) 11:14, October 20, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday for an official visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the invitation of the DPRK Foreign Ministry.

Speaking at a reception Wednesday evening, DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui underscored the mutual support and close cooperation between the two countries, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Choe expressed her expectation that based on the "historic agreement" reached by the two heads of state, the DPRK and Russia would use Lavrov's visit to expand their comprehensive and constructive relations on a higher level.

Lavrov said that the recent meeting between the two heads of state has shown the will of the two countries to develop their bilateral relations into comprehensive strategic ties in line with the interests of their peoples.

His visit aims to achieve tangible results in terms of implementing the agreement reached by the two leaders, the Russian foreign minister said.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK visited Russia and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.

