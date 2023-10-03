Home>>
DPRK's Kim claims Asian Games weightlifting title with new world record
(Xinhua) 11:27, October 03, 2023
Kim Il Gyong of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) competes in the women's weightlifting 59Kg Group A match at the Hangzhou Asian Games, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
HANGZHOU, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Kim Il Gyong of DPR Korea broke the world record on her way to capture the women's 59kg weightlifting title at the Asian Games here on Monday.
The 20-year-old Kim snatched 111kg, breaking the previous world record of 110kg set by Kuo Hsing-chun of Chinese Taipei in April 2021, before lifting 135kg in the clean and jerk for a winning total of 246kg, beating reigning world champion Luo Shifang of China by six kilograms.
Kuo took bronze with a 101-126-227 scoreline.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- China crowned in table tennis women's singles, men's doubles at Asiad
- China claims two more diving golds at Hangzhou Asiad
- China's Lin, Li progress to canoe sprint finals at Hangzhou Asiad
- Hangzhou Asiad showcases fierce, competitive atmosphere: Spokesman
- Day 9 Roundup: Chinese divers prevail, DPR Korean weightlifter sets world record
- Day 8 Roundup: Chinese athletes shine bright on National Day at Asiad
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.