DPRK's Kim claims Asian Games weightlifting title with new world record

Xinhua) 11:27, October 03, 2023

Kim Il Gyong of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) competes in the women's weightlifting 59Kg Group A match at the Hangzhou Asian Games, Oct. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

HANGZHOU, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Kim Il Gyong of DPR Korea broke the world record on her way to capture the women's 59kg weightlifting title at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The 20-year-old Kim snatched 111kg, breaking the previous world record of 110kg set by Kuo Hsing-chun of Chinese Taipei in April 2021, before lifting 135kg in the clean and jerk for a winning total of 246kg, beating reigning world champion Luo Shifang of China by six kilograms.

Kuo took bronze with a 101-126-227 scoreline.

