China, Serbia sign MoU on yuan clearing arrangements
(Xinhua) 20:42, December 11, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the National Bank of Serbia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on establishing yuan clearing arrangements in Serbia, the PBOC said in a statement Monday.
The move will help enterprises and financial institutions of the two countries to use yuan for cross-border transactions and further promote bilateral trade and investment facilitation, it added.
