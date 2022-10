New Serbian gov't headed by PM Brnabic sworn in

Xinhua) 15:45, October 27, 2022

Serbian new cabinet members are sworn in at the parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, on Oct. 26, 2022. The Serbian parliament elected the new government led by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic here on Wednesday. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Serbian parliament elected the new government led by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic here on Wednesday.

Composed of coalitions around the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which is led by the country's president Aleksandar Vucic, and a coalition around the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) led by the newly elected foreign minister Ivica Dacic, the new government was supported by a majority of 157 out of 225 votes.

This is the third time that Brnabic has been sworn in as Serbia's prime minister, after winning the mandate in 2017 and 2020.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic (C) and new cabinet members are sworn in at the parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, on Oct. 26, 2022. The Serbian parliament elected the new government led by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic here on Wednesday. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Brnabic's new cabinet comprises 25 ministries, of which four are newly formed: the Ministry of Public Investments, the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technological Development, the Ministry of Tourism and Youth, and the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information.

Presenting her cabinet to members of parliament on Tuesday, Brnabic said that her top priority will be "to maintain stability and continue Serbia's growth and progress" in the face of the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, particularly in relation to the country's energy policies.

Brnabic vowed that Serbia will continue with its European integration process, while also requiring respect for its territorial integrity, and respect for international law.

