Serbia inaugurates new section of Chinese-built Belgrade bypass

Xinhua) 08:47, June 16, 2022

BELGRADE, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Beijing-based Power Construction Corporation of China (PCC) has completed the construction of a new section of the "Belgrade bypass," a U-shaped motorway encircling the capital of Serbia.

The inauguration ceremony for the 3.1-kilometer section, which includes a 700-meter-long tunnel, was attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and members of his government on Wednesday.

Vucic expressed satisfaction with the quality of construction works so far and announced a continuation of construction works along the bypass.

"Ancient Chinese wisdom says that if you want to get rich, build a road first," he said. "This proverb best defines the development of Serbia in recent years. We have invested intensively in the construction of roads, and we have had the support of our friends from China and Azerbaijan."

Although the "Belgrade bypass" was planned to be inaugurated almost three decades ago, it remained incomplete until 2018, when the project was awarded to the Chinese contractor PCC, and to Azerbaijani Azvirt, a subcontractor.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)