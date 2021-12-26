Home>>
Putin assures Vucic of sufficient gas supplies to Serbia
(Xinhua) 14:54, December 26, 2021
The two sides have organized work to ensure stable supplies of heat and energy to Serbia.
MOSCOW, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed the deliveries of Russian natural gas to Serbia during a phone conversation on Saturday.
The presidents noted that the two sides have organized work to ensure stable supplies of heat and energy to Serbian households and industries, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The promise of sufficient gas supplies was made amid a natural gas shortage and rising energy prices in Europe.
During the phone call, Putin and Vucic agreed to maintain contacts and continue coordination at different levels.
