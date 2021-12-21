Russia expels 2 German diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Photo taken on Dec. 2, 2020 shows the Saint Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin in Moscow, capital of Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

MOSCOW, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday announced the expulsion of two employees at the German Embassy in Russia in a retaliatory move.

The ministry summoned German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr and informed him about the decision to declare two employees working at the embassy "personae non gratae."

This move was Russia's "symmetrical response" to Germany's hostile decision to expel two Russian diplomats from Germany on the basis of an "unfair and biased" Berlin high court ruling where Russian citizen V.A. Sokolov was convicted of murdering Georgian national Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.

Besides, the ministry said it strongly rejected the unfounded accusations claiming "Russia's state structures" were involved in the crime, adding that it would respond proportionately to any future confrontational activity from Berlin.

