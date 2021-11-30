Russia successfully test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic missile
Screengrab from footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Nov. 29, 2021 shows the firing of a Tsirkon hypersonic missile from Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov.
The missile hit a target that was located at a distance of more than 400 km.
MOSCOW, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov has successfully test-launched a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the White Sea, Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday.
The Tsirkon missile has been test-fired several times from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that the test of the missile was nearing its completion and would arm the navy next year.
