Serbia's Vucic sworn in for 2nd presidential term

Aleksandar Vucic is sworn in at the National Assembly for his second term as president of Serbia, in Belgrade, Serbia, on May 31, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Aleksandar Vucic was sworn in on Tuesday at the National Assembly here for his second term as president of Serbia.

Following his victory in the April 3 presidential elections, where he won 58.59 percent of the votes cast, Vucic took the oath of office in front of Serbia's lawmakers, ministers, former presidents and diplomats. He said his priorities will include maintaining peace and stability in the region, and that he will work to keep the Balkan country on its European Union (EU) membership path.

Recalling that Serbia is surrounded by member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Vucic said that his country would maintain its military neutrality and would strive for good relations with its neighbors.

Touching upon the energy and food crisis caused by the conflict in Ukraine, Vucic prioritized the country's energy supply for next winter and said that Belgrade will want to be spared from the effects of the West's sanctions on Russia.

So far, Serbia has refused to join these sanctions as it considers Russia its traditional and strategic partner.

Stressing the importance of his country's trade and investments ties with the European Union (EU), he said that Serbia wishes to become "a society of a European type," and pledged further reforms to that end.

He confirmed that the new government, led by his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), will be formed by the end of July.

