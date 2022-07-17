China launches direct flights to Serbia

A plane of Hainan Airlines arrives at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade July 16, 2022. China's Hainan Airlines on Saturday opened a direct flight to link Beijing, capital of China, and Belgrade, capital of Serbia. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Hainan Airlines launched direct flights from China to Serbia on Saturday, as a welcome ceremony was held at the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

"We will be able to attract even more tourists and businessmen from China, which will bring China even closer to Serbia," said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who attended the ceremony with several officials.

The first flight arrived on Saturday morning from Beijing and was welcomed by Vucic and the officials.

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo, who was among the passengers, also attended the ceremony.

"Not only that the direct flight will boost people-to-people exchange, but it will open new opportunities for cooperation between the two sides in all areas," said Chen.

"This flight will play a positive role in the cooperation between China and countries in the entire region, and thus the position of Serbia as a regional transport hub will be strengthened," she said.

Hainan Airlines launched its first flight to Belgrade via Prague in September 2017, which was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

