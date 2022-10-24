Chinese publications enrich Serbia's int'l book fair

BELGRADE, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 65th International Belgrade Book Fair opened on Sunday at the Belgrade Fair in Serbia, with China as one of the national exhibitors.

Represented by the China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation with the slogan of "Reading China," China's exhibition includes literature, language learning books, martial art materials, Chinese medicine books, publications about economy and politics.

"We have books about traditional topics like gongfu, panda, and others in Chinese, we also have books about China in English to help foreign readers get to know China's politics, economy, culture, and diplomacy," said Julia, a representative of the Chinese exhibitor.

While exploring the "Reading China" stand, Marko, a lawyer from Belgrade, hailed the diverse offer of Chinese publishers.

"I am interested in Chinese politics and economy, and I think they are very applicable in our country and could help us improve," he said, adding that by engaging in such cultural exchange "we can only help our society progress and improve."

The fair gathered hundreds of exhibitors from Serbia and across the world, including publishers from Germany, Russia, Belarus, Italy, and India, as well as this year's guest of honor, Romania.

