Biggest hydrogen supply center for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in SW China comes into operation

Xinhua) 16:46, December 21, 2023

Hydrogen tube trailers line up at a hydrogen supply center for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in Changshou District of southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 20, 2023. The biggest hydrogen supply center for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in southwest China came into operation here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

