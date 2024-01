We Are China

Winter tourism gaining popularity in Xinjiang's Tianshan Village

Xinhua) 08:29, January 03, 2024

Tourists have fun at a sightseeing platform near Tianshan Village of Tiechanggou Town in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows a view of Tianshan Village of Tiechanggou Town in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tourists have fun at a sightseeing platform near Tianshan Village of Tiechanggou Town in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tourists enjoy snow tubing near Tianshan Village of Tiechanggou Town in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows the Bogda Peak seen from Tianshan Village of Tiechanggou Town in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows a view of downtown Urumqi seen from Tianshan Village of Tiechanggou Town in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tourists visit a sightseeing platform near Tianshan Village of Tiechanggou Town in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

