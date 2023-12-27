Xinjiang Story: Eco upgrades at Ulunggur Lake boost bird life, local economy

Xinhua) 10:02, December 27, 2023

URUMQI, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Living with animals and Mother Nature for seven years, Ayimurat Dawuletbek developed an interest in birds and a special skill of recognizing different species through their chirps. After careful observation, he can now name more than 80 kinds of birds.

Ayimurat Dawuletbek is a ranger at the Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Fuhai County of Altay Prefecture in the northern part of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Covering an area of more than 127,000 hectares, the lake is the largest permanent freshwater lake in northern Xinjiang.

Ayimurat Dawuletbek has witnessed the ecological improvement of the park in recent years through the relentless efforts of the local government.

Many birds breed at the lake as part of their migration process. "I got the chance to hear and remember their chirps only because they're staying here for longer than before," said Ayimurat Dawuletbek.

As a node on global bird migration flyways, Ulunggur Lake also serves as an "energy supply station" for migratory birds, such as whooper swans, mute swans and white-tailed eagles, as they fly over the Tianshan Mountains and the Altai Mountains.

The number of bird species in the park rose from 67 in 2017 to 271 in 2021, up by 300 percent, according to Ren Yuehu, deputy director of the park's administration bureau.

Ren noted that, thanks to measures such as establishing seven conservation stations, conducting regular patrols and spreading wetland protection knowledge among the public, there are more than 200 kinds of wild plants growing in the park, as well as over 300 wild animals breeding here.

Protection of the ecological environment has also brought bonuses to Fuhai County. Harnessing its natural resources, the county has established three scenic spots along the Ulunggur Lake. The village of Akwutkel, on the way to one of the scenic spots, was previously little known but is now quite busy, with residents working in the tourism trade.

Jensbek Muratbek, who owns a Kazak-style yurt farm-stay in the village, said he used to be dependent on farming and raising cattle. Now, with additional income from running agritainment, he can earn about 90,000 yuan (about 12,682 U.S. dollars) a year.

About eight households in the village now offer accommodation and food for tourists. Due to their proximity to the scenic spot, these homestays have welcomed 50,000 tourists, with a total income of 500,000 yuan, this year, according to local officials.

So far, Fuhai County has received nearly 3.8 million tourists in 2023, an increase of 66.87 percent year on year. The tourism revenue has surged by 48.41 percent year on year to about 2.2 billion yuan. Tourism in the county, including tourist attractions, hotels and farm stays, has provided 1,241 job opportunities directly.

