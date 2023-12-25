Scenic area opens to promote night economy in Xinjiang
Performers dance and welcome tourists at the entrance of a newly-opened scenic area in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 22, 2023. The scenic area opened recently aiming to diversify the county's winter tourism. During the night hours, various events including dancing performance, float parade and others are arranged here to promote the night economy. (Xinhua/Li He)
This photo taken on Dec. 22, 2023 shows a float parade at a newly-opened scenic area in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The scenic area opened recently aiming to diversify the county's winter tourism. During the night hours, various events including dancing performance, float parade and others are arranged here to promote the night economy. (Xinhua/Li He)
This photo taken on Dec. 22, 2023 shows a float parade at a newly-opened scenic area in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The scenic area opened recently aiming to diversify the county's winter tourism. During the night hours, various events including dancing performance, float parade and others are arranged here to promote the night economy. (Xinhua/Li He)
Tourists visit a newly-opened scenic area in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 22, 2023. The scenic area opened recently aiming to diversify the county's winter tourism. During the night hours, various events including dancing performance, float parade and others are arranged here to promote the night economy. (Xinhua/Li He)
Tourists watch a performance at a newly-opened scenic area in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 22, 2023. The scenic area opened recently aiming to diversify the county's winter tourism. During the night hours, various events including dancing performance, float parade and others are arranged here to promote the night economy. (Xinhua/Li He)
Photos
Related Stories
- Traditional hide skis transformed into modern sports equipment in Xinjiang
- In pics: ski resort in Xinjiang
- Kazak Autonomous County of Mori speeds up development of clean energy in Xinjiang
- Development of Xinjiang impresses Pakistani media and think tank representatives
- Xinjiang's Urumqi City ramps up efforts to promote winter sports among different schools
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.