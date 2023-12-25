Scenic area opens to promote night economy in Xinjiang

Performers dance and welcome tourists at the entrance of a newly-opened scenic area in Tekes County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 22, 2023. The scenic area opened recently aiming to diversify the county's winter tourism. During the night hours, various events including dancing performance, float parade and others are arranged here to promote the night economy. (Xinhua/Li He)

