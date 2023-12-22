Xinjiang's Urumqi City ramps up efforts to promote winter sports among different schools

Xinhua) 09:28, December 22, 2023

Students of the Miaoergou middle school take a skiing course at a ski resort in Urumqi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

Shuixigou middle school, a nine-year education school in Urumqi County of Xinjiang, has developed its winter sports education for more than 20 years. Students are provided with elementary ice-skating courses at their lower grades, after which they could choose to take part in the speed skating team, ice hockey team or figure skating team based on individual circumstances. Years of education on winter sports has made it a characteristic subject, with a batch of excellent ice-snow student players standing out from the campus.

Based on abundant ice-snow resources and gifted climate conditions, local authorities of Urumqi City have ramped up efforts in promoting winter sports among different schools in recent years.

Students of ice hockey team participate in training at the Shuixigou middle school in Urumqi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

A teacher guides students to take speed skating course at the Shuixigou middle school in Urumqi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

