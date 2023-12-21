China's Changji advances intelligent farming to raise yield, quality of farm products

Xinhua) 13:26, December 21, 2023

A staff member works at an agriculture science and technology exhibition hall in Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2023. The exhibition hall, which was put into operation in 2022, uses Internet of Things and targeted irrigation technologies to realize highly automated planting of vegetables. Changji has advanced intelligent farming to raise the yield and quality of farm products in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Tomatoes are seen at an agriculture science and technology exhibition hall in Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2023. The exhibition hall, which was put into operation in 2022, uses Internet of Things and targeted irrigation technologies to realize highly automated planting of vegetables. Changji has advanced intelligent farming to raise the yield and quality of farm products in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A staff member monitors automated operation at an agriculture science and technology exhibition hall in Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2023. The exhibition hall, which was put into operation in 2022, uses Internet of Things and targeted irrigation technologies to realize highly automated planting of vegetables. Changji has advanced intelligent farming to raise the yield and quality of farm products in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo shows the interior view of an agriculture science and technology exhibition hall in Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2023. The exhibition hall, which was put into operation in 2022, uses Internet of Things and targeted irrigation technologies to realize highly automated planting of vegetables. Changji has advanced intelligent farming to raise the yield and quality of farm products in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows an agriculture science and technology exhibition hall in Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The exhibition hall, which was put into operation in 2022, uses Internet of Things and targeted irrigation technologies to realize highly automated planting of vegetables. Changji has advanced intelligent farming to raise the yield and quality of farm products in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

