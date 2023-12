Altay emerges as popular ski destination in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:53, December 21, 2023

A child skies at Jiangjun Mountain ski resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2023. Altay is emerging as a popular ski destination as its three ski resorts - Jiangjun Mountain, Koktokay and Jikepulin - offer better terrain variety and a longer ski season. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

