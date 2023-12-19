Home>>
Denture manufacturers in NW China's Xinjiang penetrate into Central Asian markets
(People's Daily Online) 10:00, December 19, 2023
Several denture manufacturers operating in the Urumqi Area of the China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have secured orders from Central Asian countries since the establishment of the China (Xinjiang) Pilot FTZ in November 2023.
The Urumqi Area of China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) is home to many denture manufacturers, which take up a considerable share of Xinjiang's denture market by virtue of their advanced manufacturing equipment, full-process production techniques, and efficient operations.
