Denture manufacturers in NW China's Xinjiang penetrate into Central Asian markets

People's Daily Online) 10:00, December 19, 2023

Employees of a dental technology company based in the Urumqi Area of the China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, design denture products using computer software on Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo/ts.cn)

Several denture manufacturers operating in the Urumqi Area of the China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have secured orders from Central Asian countries since the establishment of the China (Xinjiang) Pilot FTZ in November 2023.

The Urumqi Area of China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) is home to many denture manufacturers, which take up a considerable share of Xinjiang's denture market by virtue of their advanced manufacturing equipment, full-process production techniques, and efficient operations.

