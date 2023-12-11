We Are China

Four-year-old girl skis like a pro

(People's Daily App) 15:13, December 11, 2023

A 4-year-old girl dressed in hanfu and a traditional “awakening lion” winter hat skis deftly in the snowy mountains of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

