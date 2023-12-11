Home>>
Four-year-old girl skis like a pro
(People's Daily App) 15:13, December 11, 2023
A 4-year-old girl dressed in hanfu and a traditional “awakening lion” winter hat skis deftly in the snowy mountains of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
(Video edited by Chen Keyu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Gu Ailing advances to World Cup U-shaped Field finals with 94.75 points in second round
- Xinjiang's railway freight volume exceeds 200 million tonnes
- Pic story of herders in Xinjiang, NW China
- Pic story: Kazak herders stock meat and enjoy family gathering in Xinjiang
- Number of kids with respiratory diseases drops in major hospitals: China's top health authority
- Commentary: "Forced labor" fallacy debunked by facts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.